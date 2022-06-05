Sharon Lamkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Lamkin, PA-C
Overview
Sharon Lamkin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL.
Sharon Lamkin works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Cardiac Surgery1150 N 35th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 963-7100
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Lamkin?
I really miss her soooo much. The only thing the office is saying is that she doesn't work there anymore.. Sharon was thorough, honest, realistic, and respectful of your right to be involved.in your healthcare. Sharon was a very knowledgeable professional and explained your situation to you very well so you can make informed decisions about your life. BRING BACK SHARON!!! WHERE IS SHARON!!!
About Sharon Lamkin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083678981
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Lamkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharon Lamkin works at
4 patients have reviewed Sharon Lamkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Lamkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Lamkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Lamkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.