Sharon Lamkin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Sharon Lamkin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL. 

Sharon Lamkin works at JDCH Division of Adolescent Medicine in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Surgery
    1150 N 35th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 963-7100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Sharon Lamkin, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083678981
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sharon Lamkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sharon Lamkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sharon Lamkin works at JDCH Division of Adolescent Medicine in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Sharon Lamkin’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Sharon Lamkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Lamkin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Lamkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Lamkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

