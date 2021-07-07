See All Family Doctors in Columbus, OH
Sharon Kowatch, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Sharon Kowatch, CNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sharon Kowatch, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. 

Sharon Kowatch works at Optum - Family Medicine in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Zaino, MD
Dr. Robert Zaino, MD
8 (30)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    4882 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 237-0835
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sharon Kowatch?

    Jul 07, 2021
    I have been seeing Sharon for several years now and she is always open and caring during appointments. She is very personable and provides an open line of communication with all of her patients. Sharon helped me through a rough patch with health and I cannot recommend her more! I have even referred my family members to her! She always follows a timely schedule with her appointments, and honestly I wouldn't even mind waiting longer to be seen by someone (like her) who treats me like a fellow peer or friend rather than another random customer. 10/10!
    — Jul 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sharon Kowatch, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sharon Kowatch, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sharon Kowatch to family and friends

    Sharon Kowatch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sharon Kowatch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharon Kowatch, CNP.

    About Sharon Kowatch, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518171354
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Kowatch, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Kowatch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Kowatch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Kowatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Kowatch works at Optum - Family Medicine in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Sharon Kowatch’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sharon Kowatch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Kowatch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Kowatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Kowatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sharon Kowatch, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.