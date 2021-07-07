Sharon Kowatch, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Kowatch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Kowatch, CNP
Overview
Sharon Kowatch, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Sharon Kowatch works at
Locations
Office4882 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 237-0835
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Kowatch?
I have been seeing Sharon for several years now and she is always open and caring during appointments. She is very personable and provides an open line of communication with all of her patients. Sharon helped me through a rough patch with health and I cannot recommend her more! I have even referred my family members to her! She always follows a timely schedule with her appointments, and honestly I wouldn't even mind waiting longer to be seen by someone (like her) who treats me like a fellow peer or friend rather than another random customer. 10/10!
About Sharon Kowatch, CNP
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Kowatch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Kowatch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Kowatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Sharon Kowatch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Kowatch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Kowatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Kowatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.