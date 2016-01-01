Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Kelly, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Kelly, PHD is a Counselor in Seal Beach, CA.
Dr. Kelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emerald Healthcare3020 Old Ranch Pkwy Ste 300, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Directions (562) 430-5144
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
About Dr. Sharon Kelly, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1215062658
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.