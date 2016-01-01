Sharon Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Jones, CFNP
Sharon Jones, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Legacy Community Health1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (832) 548-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Sharon Jones, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902979917
Sharon Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.