Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Johnson, PHD
Dr. Sharon Johnson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
- 1 1111 E Herndon Ave Ste 306, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 440-0112
Easy to talk to.. keeps me on track and makes it comfortable and safe to feel and talk about things...been seeing her for years... maintenance and as new things come up that I struggle with
About Dr. Sharon Johnson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427207018
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
