Dr. Sharon Joe, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Joe, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Joe, OD is an Optometrist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Joe works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic Medical Group7565 Mission Valley Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 245-2900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joe?
My husband and I both see Dr. Joe for eye exams. She is very thorough and the prescriptions for glasses are perfect.
About Dr. Sharon Joe, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1649247610
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joe works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Joe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.