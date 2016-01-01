Sharon Izen-Tengbergen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT is a Counselor in Petaluma, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 911 Lakeville St, Petaluma, CA 94952 Directions (707) 758-6094
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen?
About Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1386786572
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Izen-Tengbergen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Izen-Tengbergen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sharon Izen-Tengbergen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.