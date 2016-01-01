See All Counselors in Petaluma, CA
Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT

Counseling
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT is a Counselor in Petaluma, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Morris, LMFT
Michael Morris, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    911 Lakeville St, Petaluma, CA 94952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 758-6094
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sharon Izen-Tengbergen to family and friends

    Sharon Izen-Tengbergen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT.

    About Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386786572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Izen-Tengbergen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Sharon Izen-Tengbergen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Izen-Tengbergen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sharon Izen-Tengbergen, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.