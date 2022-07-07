See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Claremont, CA
Sharon Heaston, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sharon Heaston, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Claremont, CA. 

Sharon Heaston works at Sharon D. Heaston, Lmft in Claremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharon D. Heaston, Lmft
    237 W 4th St, Claremont, CA 91711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 945-8894
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Been working with her for 5 years, this is long overdue. I am a professor and even I myself need help from time to time. Sharon literally SAVED my marriage. As embarrassing as this is to admit, I was not "seeing and understanding my husband" and more so, was caught up in my ways and habits over the years. Her unique applications and tools to personalize marriage counseling first individually for us both and then as a couple, is far beyond what was imagined. My husband found her so helpful, he has enlisted her as the therapist for his company which has high stress with many insurances when she can, however, if there is an issue, she also has alternative arrangements that she supports her clients with in her business partners who are just as professional she is accommodating and sincerely here to help Not just one of those therapists who "sit there and let you vent all day long with no feedback" she is very much a partner to her clients and has different methods & specialties.
    Rochelle M — Jul 07, 2022
    
    Photo: Sharon Heaston, MA
    About Sharon Heaston, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083783534
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Houston - Clear Lake
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Heaston, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Heaston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Heaston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Heaston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Heaston works at Sharon D. Heaston, Lmft in Claremont, CA. View the full address on Sharon Heaston’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Sharon Heaston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Heaston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Heaston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Heaston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

