Sharon Healy, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sharon Healy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. 

Sharon Healy works at Columbia medical associates in Spokane, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South hill family medicine
    3010 S Southeast Blvd, Spokane, WA 99223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 688-6700
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2022
    I absolutely love Sharon. I have had many medical issues and I would not trust anyone else to take care of me and my family. She is so wonderful with my 2 young kids. Highly recommend.
    Maria — Sep 06, 2022
    Photo: Sharon Healy, ARNP
    About Sharon Healy, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740403377
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Healy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Healy works at Columbia medical associates in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Sharon Healy’s profile.

    Sharon Healy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Healy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
