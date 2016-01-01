Sharon Mix-Grable has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Mix-Grable, MFT
Overview
Sharon Mix-Grable, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2945 Ramco St Ste 130, West Sacramento, CA 95691 Directions (916) 342-9394
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Mix-Grable?
About Sharon Mix-Grable, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1871818765
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Mix-Grable accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Mix-Grable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharon Mix-Grable has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Mix-Grable.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Mix-Grable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Mix-Grable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.