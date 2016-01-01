Sharon Curley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Curley, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sharon Curley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Sharon Curley works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph J Amari Mdeliminate Landmark175 Guyon Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 987-4303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Curley?
About Sharon Curley, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255651618
Education & Certifications
- Excelsior
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Curley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Curley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharon Curley works at
Sharon Curley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Curley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Curley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Curley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.