Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Brown, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Brown, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Shenandoah, TX.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Mischer Neuroscience Center At Memorial Hermann the Woodlands Medical Center9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 210-2840
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sharon Brown, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1114987732
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
