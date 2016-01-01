See All Physicians Assistants in Edmond, OK
Sharon Bolton, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Sharon Bolton, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sharon Bolton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Sharon Bolton works at Oklahoma Neurology Center in Edmond, OK with other offices in Perkins, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Family Wellness Center
    1705 Renaissance Blvd Ste 120, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 844-8572
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Oklahoma Family Wellness Center
    1701 Renaissance Blvd Ste 120, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 844-8572
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Perkins Family Clinic
    509 E Highway 33, Perkins, OK 74059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 547-2473

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
High Cholesterol

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sharon Bolton?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sharon Bolton, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sharon Bolton, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sharon Bolton to family and friends

    Sharon Bolton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sharon Bolton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharon Bolton, PA-C.

    About Sharon Bolton, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174558738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Central Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Bolton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Bolton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Sharon Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Bolton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sharon Bolton, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.