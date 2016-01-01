Sharon Bolton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Bolton, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sharon Bolton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Sharon Bolton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Family Wellness Center1705 Renaissance Blvd Ste 120, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-8572Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Oklahoma Family Wellness Center1701 Renaissance Blvd Ste 120, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-8572Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Perkins Family Clinic509 E Highway 33, Perkins, OK 74059 Directions (405) 547-2473
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Bolton?
About Sharon Bolton, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174558738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Bolton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Bolton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharon Bolton works at
14 patients have reviewed Sharon Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Bolton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.