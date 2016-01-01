Sharon Boivin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Boivin
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sharon Boivin is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Sharon Boivin works at
Locations
Psy Care Inc4550 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 279-1223
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sharon Boivin
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083647689
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Boivin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Boivin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sharon Boivin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Boivin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Boivin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Boivin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.