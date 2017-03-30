Sharon Blue, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Blue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Blue, ARNP
Overview
Sharon Blue, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Sharon Blue works at
Locations
Blue Horizon Medical Clinic L.L.C5101 E Busch Blvd Ste 11, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 899-9797Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to your concerns and doesn't overlook any concern that you have. She takes time with each patient and make sure you are getting the best care.
About Sharon Blue, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750724993
Sharon Blue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Blue accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
