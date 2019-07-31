Dr. Sharon Bloom, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Bloom, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Bloom, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.
Dr. Bloom works at
Locations
-
1
Elite Dna Therapy Services LLC4310 Metro Pkwy Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (239) 223-2751
-
2
Center for Psychology PA12499 Brantley Commons Ct Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 278-3443Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloom treated my daughter for the past year. We have seen great progress and recommend her highly!
About Dr. Sharon Bloom, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hebrew
- 1750696720
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology
- Colgate University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.