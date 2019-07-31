Overview

Dr. Sharon Bloom, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Bloom works at Elite DNA Therapy in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.