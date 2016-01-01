Sharon Bina accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Sharon Bina, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Sharon Bina works at
Locations
-
1
Ucla Health System - West Washington11303 W Washington Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 301-7396
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Sharon Bina, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1083731509
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Bina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharon Bina works at
Sharon Bina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Bina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Bina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Bina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.