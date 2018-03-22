Sharon Benson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Sharon Benson is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI.
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5435Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent provider! Caring, compassionate and top in her field. Very professional. Could not have asked for a better provider!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285958413
Sharon Benson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
