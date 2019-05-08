See All Physicians Assistants in Peoria, IL
Sharon Aycock, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sharon Aycock, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Sharon Aycock works at OSF St Francis Internal Medicne in Peoria, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osf Multi-specialty Group
    5114 N Glen Park Place Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 655-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sharon Aycock, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104813997
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Aycock, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Aycock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Aycock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Aycock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Aycock works at OSF St Francis Internal Medicne in Peoria, IL. View the full address on Sharon Aycock’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Sharon Aycock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Aycock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Aycock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Aycock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

