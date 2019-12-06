Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon Allen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Allen, PHD is a Psychologist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Pathways Community Services LLC26300 La Alameda Ste 280, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 831-9373
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen is the best psychologist I have ever been fortunate enough to have seen.
About Dr. Sharon Allen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1285788232
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
