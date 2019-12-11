See All Physicians Assistants in Glendale, AZ
Sharon Alguire, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Sharon Alguire, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ. 

Sharon Alguire works at Thunderbird Internal Medicine in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Urology Associates Plc
    5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste F1, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 698-6727
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2019
    When I have an urgent issue and my primary doctor isn't available or able to get my into her schedule, I request to see Sharon Alguire. She listens to my concerns fully, doesn't hurry me like she's on a time crunch, and she is very thorough.
    About Sharon Alguire, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336249473
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Alguire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Alguire works at Thunderbird Internal Medicine in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Sharon Alguire’s profile.

    Sharon Alguire has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Alguire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Alguire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Alguire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

