Sharnjeet Singh, PA-C

Sharnjeet Singh, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sharnjeet Singh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tallahassee, FL. 

Sharnjeet Singh works at Tallahassee VA Health Care Center in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tallahassee Va Clinic
    2181 ORANGE AVE E, Tallahassee, FL 32311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 878-0191

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 25, 2018
Incredible ethics , and through. Congrats to the VA for having such professional and caring person on their staff. Can't say enough. Sincerly, Kim
KIM in Ochlocknee, GA — Nov 25, 2018
Sharnjeet Singh, PA-C
About Sharnjeet Singh, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093802787
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sharnjeet Singh, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharnjeet Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sharnjeet Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sharnjeet Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sharnjeet Singh works at Tallahassee VA Health Care Center in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Sharnjeet Singh’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Sharnjeet Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharnjeet Singh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharnjeet Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharnjeet Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

