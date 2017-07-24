See All Psychologists in Warrington, PA
Shari Pescatore, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Shari Pescatore, LPC

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shari Pescatore, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Warrington, PA. 

Shari Pescatore works at Shari Pescatore, LPC Individual, Couples and Family Therapy Warrington, PA in Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shari Pescatore, LPC Certified Cognitive Therapist
    847 Easton Rd Ste 2300, Warrington, PA 18976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 343-3091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Shari Pescatore?

Jul 24, 2017
Shari is an expert at feeling-based, empathetic counseling and CBT. For the first time in my life because of CBT, I can identify on my own and bat down bad and illogical thoughts when they first occur. As a result, I don’t catastrophize as much anymore. I put things in perspective more easily. I'm a nicer, less anxious person. She always makes me feel like I have positives about me. She blends in emotional supportive counseling with subtle guidance and CBT. She’s superb at what she does.
steve in Ambler — Jul 24, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shari Pescatore, LPC
How would you rate your experience with Shari Pescatore, LPC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shari Pescatore to family and friends

Shari Pescatore's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shari Pescatore

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shari Pescatore, LPC.

About Shari Pescatore, LPC

Specialties
  • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720168578
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Certified Cognitive Therapist, Mindfulness Teacher
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Shari Pescatore, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shari Pescatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shari Pescatore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Shari Pescatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shari Pescatore works at Shari Pescatore, LPC Individual, Couples and Family Therapy Warrington, PA in Warrington, PA. View the full address on Shari Pescatore’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Shari Pescatore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shari Pescatore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shari Pescatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shari Pescatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Shari Pescatore, LPC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.