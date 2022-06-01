See All Family Doctors in Lehigh Acres, FL
Shari Lagodzinski, PA

Family Medicine
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Shari Lagodzinski, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. 

Shari Lagodzinski works at Lee Community Healthcare at Lehigh in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Community Healthcare at Lehigh
    5705 Lee Blvd Ste 1, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0870

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 01, 2022
I love using Lee Health. I have never had any complaints. I highly recommend the office to friends and family. Keep up the good work. Excellent. Thanks for your great service.
— Jun 01, 2022
Photo: Shari Lagodzinski, PA
About Shari Lagodzinski, PA

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1174756779
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Shari Lagodzinski, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shari Lagodzinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shari Lagodzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shari Lagodzinski works at Lee Community Healthcare at Lehigh in Lehigh Acres, FL. View the full address on Shari Lagodzinski’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Shari Lagodzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shari Lagodzinski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shari Lagodzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shari Lagodzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

