Shari Isenberg Cohen, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shari Isenberg Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shari Isenberg Cohen, RN
Overview
Shari Isenberg Cohen, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Durham, NC.
Shari Isenberg Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Durham1000 N Miami Blvd Ste 121, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 214-5132
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shari Isenberg Cohen?
About Shari Isenberg Cohen, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1326034869
Frequently Asked Questions
Shari Isenberg Cohen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shari Isenberg Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Shari Isenberg Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shari Isenberg Cohen works at
Shari Isenberg Cohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shari Isenberg Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shari Isenberg Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shari Isenberg Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.