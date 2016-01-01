Sharhonda Blue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharhonda Blue, PA-C
Overview
Sharhonda Blue, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Garland, TX.
Sharhonda Blue works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Dallas Diagnostic7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 290, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-2240
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Sharhonda Blue, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003385378
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharhonda Blue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Sharhonda Blue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharhonda Blue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharhonda Blue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharhonda Blue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.