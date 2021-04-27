Dr. Deonarain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharena Deonarain, DC
Overview
Dr. Sharena Deonarain, DC is a Chiropractor in Burnsville, MN.
Dr. Deonarain works at
Locations
-
1
Fairview Center for Bladder Control14101 Fairview Dr Ste 300, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 460-4550
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience. Dr. Deonarain was attentive and listened to my every concern. She addressed my issues and set up a plan for recovery.
About Dr. Sharena Deonarain, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1619990199
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deonarain accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deonarain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deonarain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deonarain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deonarain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deonarain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.