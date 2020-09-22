See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Sharen Orso, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Sharen Orso, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    125 William Howard Taft Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 531-1118
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2020
    Absolutely one of the best nurse practitioners in the profession who listens and responds immediately . I am satisfied with her care and treatment.
    Elizabeth — Sep 22, 2020
    About Sharen Orso, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245488089
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharen Orso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharen Orso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Sharen Orso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharen Orso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharen Orso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharen Orso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

