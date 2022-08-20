See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Sharell Marlitz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Overview

Sharell Marlitz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Sharell Marlitz works at DOCTORS EXPRESS URGENT CARE in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Express Urgent Care
    10850 Louetta Rd Ste 1500, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 320-2338
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Covid finally hit me, and hit me hard. I reached out to her to see about an imaging place close by because my PC ordered a chest X-ray. She quickly jumped right in, asked about my symptoms/what my doc had prescribed (cough syrup and anti nausea), and realized that I had Covid pneumonia. Within minutes she had called in a cocktail of prescriptions that I finally felt would actually help improve, not just alleviate my symptoms. I had spent nine days on the decline. One call to Sharell, one round of the meds she recommended, and, on day ten, I finally woke up feeling better, not worse! She truly cares and is a lifesaver!
    About Sharell Marlitz, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235631656
