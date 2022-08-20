Sharell Marlitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sharell Marlitz, FNP
Offers telehealth
Sharell Marlitz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Doctors Express Urgent Care10850 Louetta Rd Ste 1500, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 320-2338
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Covid finally hit me, and hit me hard. I reached out to her to see about an imaging place close by because my PC ordered a chest X-ray. She quickly jumped right in, asked about my symptoms/what my doc had prescribed (cough syrup and anti nausea), and realized that I had Covid pneumonia. Within minutes she had called in a cocktail of prescriptions that I finally felt would actually help improve, not just alleviate my symptoms. I had spent nine days on the decline. One call to Sharell, one round of the meds she recommended, and, on day ten, I finally woke up feeling better, not worse! She truly cares and is a lifesaver!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235631656
Sharell Marlitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharell Marlitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sharell Marlitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharell Marlitz.
