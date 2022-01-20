Dr. Shapar Farzad, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farzad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shapar Farzad, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shapar Farzad, PHD is a Psychologist in Trenton, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2211 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 587-2255
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and professional. Listens and offers validation of feelings and provides feedback.
About Dr. Shapar Farzad, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1952477663
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farzad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farzad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farzad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farzad.
