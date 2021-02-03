See All Clinical Psychologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Shantrie Orcutt, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Shantrie Orcutt, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Shantrie Orcutt works at Mercy Clinic Behavioral Health in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mercy Clinic Behavioral Health
    14001 McAuley Blvd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 757-3720
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    Feb 03, 2021
    Dr. Orcutt helped our daughter during her preteen years. Life is difficult and having a Dr. Orcutt help her with her preteen years through teen has made her a productive 21 year old. So thankful we had her to help us!
    — Feb 03, 2021
    About Shantrie Orcutt, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063589752
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shantrie Orcutt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shantrie Orcutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shantrie Orcutt works at Mercy Clinic Behavioral Health in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Shantrie Orcutt’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Shantrie Orcutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shantrie Orcutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shantrie Orcutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shantrie Orcutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

