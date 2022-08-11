Shantelle Brokaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shantelle Brokaw
Overview
Shantelle Brokaw is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT.
Shantelle Brokaw works at
Locations
Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehab128 Cedar Ave, Waterbury, CT 06705 Directions (203) 757-9271
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s exceptional!
About Shantelle Brokaw
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114462561
Frequently Asked Questions
Shantelle Brokaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shantelle Brokaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Shantelle Brokaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shantelle Brokaw.
