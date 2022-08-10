See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Shannon Zawilski, ARNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Shannon Zawilski, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Shannon Zawilski works at Unlocking Your Health in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unlocking Your Health
    7808 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 503-6178
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux
Acne
Acute Stroke Management
Acid Reflux
Acne
Acute Stroke Management

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fear of Intense Cold Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Shannon makes you feel comfortable from the moment you get there smart and easy to talk to.
    Steve — Aug 10, 2022
    Photo: Shannon Zawilski, ARNP
    About Shannon Zawilski, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134694615
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Zawilski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannon Zawilski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Zawilski works at Unlocking Your Health in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Shannon Zawilski’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Shannon Zawilski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Zawilski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Zawilski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Zawilski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

