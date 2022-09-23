Shannon West, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon West, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon West, LPC is a Counselor in Fayetteville, AR.
Shannon West works at
Locations
Life's Light in Counseling1932 S Garland Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701 Directions (479) 530-8201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. West listens well and is competent. She had me feeling better than I have felt in years! Thank you so much Ms. West
About Shannon West, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Shannon West has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon West accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Shannon West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.