Shannon Webster, PA-C
Overview
Shannon Webster, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ferndale, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Locations
Epic Pharmacy Pllc911 E 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220 Directions (248) 336-4000
Exclusive Physicians, PLLC18254 Livernois Ave Ste 1, Detroit, MI 48221 Directions (248) 336-4000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Shannon Webster is AWESOME in the way she actively managing my Healthcare. VERY HAPPY to have found her!
About Shannon Webster, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790006682
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Central Michigan University
Shannon Webster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Webster accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Shannon Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Webster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.