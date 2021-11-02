Shannon Tieman, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Tieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Tieman, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon Tieman, CRNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Shannon Tieman works at
Locations
Brightwell Health7310 Ritchie Hwy Ste 516, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Shannon is extremely detailed and took vociferous notes and has been extraordinary with follow through. I saw top doctors at prestigious medical systems in NYC and Shannon was more thorough than I’ve ever experienced.
About Shannon Tieman, CRNP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1326436254
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital - Psychiatry
- Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Johns Hopkins University
3 patients have reviewed Shannon Tieman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Tieman.
