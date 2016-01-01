Shannon Thompson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Thompson, FNP
Shannon Thompson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3023
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Shannon Thompson, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1770594236
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Shannon Thompson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
