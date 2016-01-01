Shannon Stapleton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Stapleton, LPC
Overview
Shannon Stapleton, LPC is a Counselor in Loganville, GA.
Shannon Stapleton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loganville Community Ministry Village Inc.678 Tom Brewer Rd, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (770) 554-3599
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannon Stapleton?
About Shannon Stapleton, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1225525199
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Stapleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Stapleton works at
6 patients have reviewed Shannon Stapleton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Stapleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Stapleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Stapleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.