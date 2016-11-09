See All Chiropractors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Shannon Thieroff, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shannon Thieroff, DC is a Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Thieroff works at Choice Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Choice Chiropractic and Wellness Center
    8199 McKnight Rd Ste 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 364-9699

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Diversified Technique Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thompson Technique Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2016
    The entire office staff is caring and helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Shannon to anyone looking to have a healthy, pain-free back!
    Melissa in Pittsburgh, PA — Nov 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shannon Thieroff, DC
    About Dr. Shannon Thieroff, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386744886
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Thieroff, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thieroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thieroff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thieroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thieroff works at Choice Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Thieroff’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thieroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thieroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thieroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thieroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

