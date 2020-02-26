Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Taylor, PHD
Dr. Shannon Taylor, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Frisco, TX.
- 1 9555 Lebanon Rd Ste 902, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 872-4411
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
We have been going to Dr Taylor for over 3 years now, started when he was 5 years old and we would be lost without her. She is expert in her field and I do not trust anyone around my 8 year old except her or upon a referral from Dr Taylor. If your looking for a partner to walk along side of you through the struggles, Dr Taylor should be your choice.
About Dr. Shannon Taylor, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1811153109
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
