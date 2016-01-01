Shannon Tam, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Tam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Tam, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon Tam, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Shannon Tam works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery12105 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Directions (718) 499-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Shannon Tam, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
NPI: 1700893120
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University School Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Tam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Tam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Tam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.