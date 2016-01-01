Shannon Takes accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Takes, OTR
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon Takes, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Shannon Takes works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
-
2
Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center530 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannon Takes?
About Shannon Takes, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1487077657
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shannon Takes using Healthline FindCare.
Shannon Takes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Takes works at
Shannon Takes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Takes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Takes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Takes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.