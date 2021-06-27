See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Overview

Dr. Shannon Stanek, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Stanek works at Beltline Family Dentistry in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI, Ionia, MI, Greenville, MI, Rockford, MI and Caledonia, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beltline Family Dentistry
    750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 426-9552
  2. 2
    Grandville
    4475 Wilson Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  3. 3
    Ionia
    537 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  4. 4
    Greenville
    112 S CLAY ST, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  5. 5
    Grand Rapids Ophthalmology- 7 Mile
    6050 Northland Dr NE Ste 100, Rockford, MI 49341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  6. 6
    Caledonia
    10047 Crossroad Ct Se, Caledonia, MI 49316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  7. 7
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2021
    Very professional, however I felt the session was a bit rushed.
    — Jun 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Shannon Stanek, OD
    About Dr. Shannon Stanek, OD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285797324
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

