Dr. Stanek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Stanek, OD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Stanek, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Stanek works at
Locations
Beltline Family Dentistry750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 426-9552
Grandville4475 Wilson Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 949-2600
Ionia537 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846 Directions (616) 949-2600
Greenville112 S CLAY ST, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 949-2600
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology- 7 Mile6050 Northland Dr NE Ste 100, Rockford, MI 49341 Directions (616) 949-2600
Caledonia10047 Crossroad Ct Se, Caledonia, MI 49316 Directions (616) 949-2600
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 949-2600Thursday7:45am - 4:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, however I felt the session was a bit rushed.
About Dr. Shannon Stanek, OD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1285797324
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanek accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanek works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.