Shannon Spreitzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Spreitzer, ARNP
Shannon Spreitzer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Shannon Spreitzer works at
Suntree Internal Medicine6619 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 259-9500
Shannon has seen my family for the past six years and we love her. She is engaged, empathetic and knowledgeable. She takes the time she needs to see us each visit, between visits she is available through her assistant. We just cannot say enough nice things about her and her work ethics.
Shannon Spreitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Shannon Spreitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Spreitzer.
