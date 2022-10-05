Shannon Signorino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Signorino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Signorino, PA-C
Overview
Shannon Signorino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Clayton Hosp.
Shannon Signorino works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 251-3670Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southwest Medical4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 251-3670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Southwest Medical2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 251-3670Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannon Signorino?
I saw Shannon at my pain doctor appointment today and I just thought she was amazing to work with. She took the time to explain everything to me and also made sure I understood everything she was telling me. She was a real breath of fresh air and is the best provider I used at the Center for wellness and pain. I would recommend her to anyone dealing with major pain problems.
About Shannon Signorino, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396737235
Education & Certifications
- Clayton Hosp
- Mdcc
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Signorino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Signorino accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Signorino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Signorino works at
15 patients have reviewed Shannon Signorino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Signorino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Signorino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Signorino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.