Shannon Scandone, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon Scandone, FNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Shannon Scandone works at
Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology)125 Queens Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2991
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Shannon Scandone, FNP
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1881138873
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
