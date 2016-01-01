See All Nephrologists in Duluth, MN
Nephrology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Shannon Roth, APRN is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Shannon Roth works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1144208976
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Duluth
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

