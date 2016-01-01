Shannon O'Neill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon O'Neill, RN
Shannon O'Neill, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 1, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 416-7246
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588960819
Shannon O'Neill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Shannon O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.