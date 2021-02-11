Dr. Shannon Niere, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Niere, OD
Dr. Shannon Niere, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO.
Clarkson Eyecare917 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63101 Directions (844) 206-9813
- Aetna
- Cigna
Dr. Niere is very conscientious, attentive to detail and easy to talk to. She will clearly explain any issue that she finds. The support staff is always friendly and efficient at what they do.
- Optometry
- English
- 1538510094
Dr. Niere accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
