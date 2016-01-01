See All Nurse Practitioners in Towson, MD
Shannon Nagy, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Shannon Nagy, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shannon Nagy, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD. 

Shannon Nagy works at UM SJMG - Primary Care in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM SJMG - Primary Care
    7505 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-5330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Shannon Nagy?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shannon Nagy, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Shannon Nagy, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shannon Nagy to family and friends

Shannon Nagy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shannon Nagy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shannon Nagy, CRNP.

About Shannon Nagy, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558587840
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shannon Nagy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Shannon Nagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shannon Nagy works at UM SJMG - Primary Care in Towson, MD. View the full address on Shannon Nagy’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Shannon Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Nagy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Nagy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Nagy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Shannon Nagy, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.